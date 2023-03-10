The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $28.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.14.

BBIO opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $687,104.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

