Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.25) price target on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.09) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.32) to GBX 1,740 ($20.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,882 ($22.63).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,761.90 ($21.19) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,712.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,137 ($25.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,592.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 6,811.59%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,478.60). Corporate insiders own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

