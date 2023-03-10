Xeris Biopharma’s (XERS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
