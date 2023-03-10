Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.89 ($2.91).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 158.06 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.72, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.78. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.39).

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

About Barclays

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,744.37). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.