Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 392 ($4.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £774.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,261.11 and a beta of 1.45. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 443 ($5.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 376.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.90.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

About Volution Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

