Morgan Stanley Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $67.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.19.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.5 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $61.84 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 313,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 292,846 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,336 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.