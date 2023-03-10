Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $147,000.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,889,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $135,630.00.

Chase Stock Performance

Chase stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Chase by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

