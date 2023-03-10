HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of SAGE opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

