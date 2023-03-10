HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.