Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 235 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $642.67 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $764.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

