Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 235 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $642.67 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $764.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

