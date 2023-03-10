Barry Zwarenstein Sells 1,992 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.

Five9 Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.