Barry Zwarenstein Sells 1,992 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.
Five9 Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
