Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

