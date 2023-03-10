Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Vault by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.