Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

