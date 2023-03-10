CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
CEL-SCI Stock Down 6.2 %
CVM opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
