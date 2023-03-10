CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 6.2 %

CVM opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

