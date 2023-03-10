Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Altimmune by 11.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

