TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,285,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

