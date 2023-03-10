Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
