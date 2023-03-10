Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

