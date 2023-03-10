SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Increased to $3.10 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $3.10 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
SMRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.48.
SmartRent Trading Down 6.2 %
NYSE SMRT opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. SmartRent has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.47.
Institutional Trading of SmartRent
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.