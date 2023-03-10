SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Increased to $3.10 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $3.10 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SMRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.48.

NYSE SMRT opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. SmartRent has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in SmartRent by 29.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter worth $930,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

