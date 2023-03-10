First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CEO Purchases $152,750.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

