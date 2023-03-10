Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCY. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 27.2 %
Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.24.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
