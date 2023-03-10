Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNCY. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

