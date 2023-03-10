Morgan Stanley Cuts Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $5.25

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.21.

PGRE stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -193.74%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,000. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

