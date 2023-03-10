Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 7,541 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,536,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,720,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68.
- On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $337,367.88.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.