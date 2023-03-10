Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 7,541 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,536,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,720,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68.

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $337,367.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More

