Jean M. Hobby Sells 10,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

