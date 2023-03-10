Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,946,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

