Guess”s (GES) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

