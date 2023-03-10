Guess”s (GES) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.66.
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
