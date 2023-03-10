Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

COCO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 685,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,516.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

