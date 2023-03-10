Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Spire Global Trading Down 11.2 %
Shares of SPIR stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
