Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

UNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 27.2 %

UNCY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

