Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
UNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 27.2 %
UNCY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
