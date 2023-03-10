Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Asana by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.