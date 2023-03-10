Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonendo Price Performance

NYSE:SONX opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonendo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonendo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter worth about $303,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

