Keros Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.69) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.73). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $48.33 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.