FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.47). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

