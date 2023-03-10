FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.47). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.