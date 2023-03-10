Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.
ORTX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
