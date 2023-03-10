Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

ORTX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

About Orchard Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.