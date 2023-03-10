Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$47.20 and a one year high of C$65.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

