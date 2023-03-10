FY2023 EPS Estimates for Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Raised by Analyst

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Geodrill in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$3.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.92. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

