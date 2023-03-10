InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

