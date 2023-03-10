Barrington Research Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $128.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

