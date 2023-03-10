KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

