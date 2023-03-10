FY2023 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

