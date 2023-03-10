Brokers Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Laurentian boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.7 %

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

BDT opened at C$9.33 on Friday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

