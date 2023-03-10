Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.25 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,228,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.