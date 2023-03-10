Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

SFIX stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

