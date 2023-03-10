Brokers Offer Predictions for Societal CDMO, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Societal CDMO in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Societal CDMO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Societal CDMO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCTL. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the 4th quarter worth $12,772,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Societal CDMO by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,363 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth $5,231,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

