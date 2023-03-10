Brokers Offer Predictions for Societal CDMO, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Societal CDMO in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Societal CDMO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Societal CDMO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Societal CDMO Stock Performance
Shares of SCTL stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO
About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.
Further Reading
