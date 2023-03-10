Spin Master Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

TOY stock opened at C$37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.26. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$50.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

