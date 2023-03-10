Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,176 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 155.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 624,973 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

