Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $168.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.85.

NASDAQ:META opened at $181.69 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $471.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,553.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,553.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

