Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Guidewire Software, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $97.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

