Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,176 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 624,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

