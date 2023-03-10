Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

SBAC opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.80. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

