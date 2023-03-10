Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,906 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

